Congress-DMK Seal Deal In Tamil Nadu, Guest Appearance By Kamal Haasan

With Lok Sabha election dates likely to be announced soon, DMK - the ruling party in Tamil Nadu - has finalised a seat-sharing deal with the Congress and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), sources have said.

DMK had been working on an accord with the Congress, an INDIA bloc ally with whom it scored dominant wins in the 2019 general and 2021 state elections.

Sources say Congress is likely to get nine seats, while Kamal Hasaan's party has been alloted one seat.

Mr Hasaan said he has joined the DMK-led alliance for the country's welfare. " I have joined the DMK-led alliance for the sake of country, and not for any post,"

"I extend my full support to the alliance," he said after meeting the Chief Minister at Anna Arivalayam - the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

MNM will campaign for the alliance in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment, sources said.