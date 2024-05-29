Lok Sabha Phase 7: 299 Crorepati Candidates; Harsimrat Kaur Badal Richest

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reach their final phase, the spotlight falls on the **distribution of wealth** among the candidates. A total of 904 candidates from 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are vying for seats, with the voting scheduled for Saturday, June 1, and the counting of votes to be held on June 4. Notably, **a third** of these candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore, highlighting a significant concentration of wealth among the political hopefuls.

Distribution Of Wealth Among Candidates

Out of the 904 candidates, 299 have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. This group includes 111 candidates with assets over Rs 5 crore, 84 candidates with assets between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, 224 candidates possessing assets between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, 257 candidates with assets ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and 228 candidates with assets below Rs 10 lakh.

State-Wise Crorepati Candidates

In terms of crorepati candidates, Punjab leads with the highest number of 'crorepati' candidates, boasting 102 out of 328 contestants. Uttar Pradesh follows with 55 out of 144 candidates. Bihar has 50 'crorepati' candidates out of 134, while West Bengal has 31 out of 124. Himachal Pradesh presents a higher percentage with 23 out of 37 candidates being 'crorepati'. Chandigarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha have 9, 9, and 20 candidates respectively with assets worth more than Rs 1 Crore.

Party-Wise Crorepati Candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party has the highest number of crorepati candidates, with 44 out of 51 candidates falling in this category. The Congress follows with 30 out of 31 candidates. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 22 crorepati candidates out of 56. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each have 13 crorepati candidates. Independent candidates also have a significant presence, with 80 out of 375 candidates being crorepatis.

Richest Candidates of the Seventh Phase

In the last phase of elections, the top ten wealthiest candidates stand out for their significant financial resources. Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Punjab's Bathinda constituency leads the pack with assets worth 198 crore, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal. Baijayant Panda of the BJP follows closely behind with assets totaling 148 crore from Odisha's Kendrapara. Other notable names include Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh with 111 crore, Vikramaditya Singh from Congress in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi with 100 crore, and actress turned politician Kangna Ranaut, also from Mandi, BJP, with assets worth 91 crore.

Least Wealthy Candidates of the Seventh Phase

Conversely, amidst the wealth of the seventh phase candidates, there are those with notably modest financial standings. Topping the list is Bhanumati Das from Jagatsinghpur (SC), Odisha, representing Utkal Samaj, with assets amounting to Rs 1,500. Rajiv Kumar Mehra of the Jan Sewa Driver Party from Ludhiana, Punjab, follows with assets valued at Rs 2,500. Balaram Mandal (Jadavpur), Swapan Das (Kolkata Uttar), and Kaniya Lal (Ludhiana) are also among the least affluent candidates, with assets ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,100.