"Politics Is Team Game": When Mohan Yadav Gave A Virat Kohli Example

NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today said good leadership involves taking counsel from more experienced and senior leaders, recalling his own political career, during a conversation with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia on the Lok Sabha elections.

Explaining his point, Mr Yadav cited cricketer Virat Kohli and others on how to run a huge team having individuals of different experience levels.

"Whenever I need advice, I ask seniors. It feels good. In the language of cricket, both Virat Kohli and Dhoni were in the same team. Gavaskar was there when Kapil Dev was the captain. And politics is a team game, so there will always be seniors around," Mr Yadav said.

"We should respect our seniors. Now, if the state government is doing well, that is on me. We all work together overall," Mr Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the overall atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh and the rest of the country is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third straight term.

In 2019, the BJP won 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Chhindwara being the only exception. Chhindwara, which voted in the first phase, is also the stronghold of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mr Yadav had said the BJP will win this seat too. "Chhindwara, which was our minus seat in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, now I can say that we have won the Chhindwara seat, only the result is awaited now," he said.

The first of the seven-phase voting was held on Friday. Votes will be counted on June 4.