Jyotiraditya Scindia Wins From Madhya Pradesh's Guna, First Time As A BJP Candidate

Mr Scindia, a former Congress leader, won on the BJP ticket for the first time.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday won from his traditional Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh with a margin of 5,40,929 votes, defeating Congress's Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh.

Mr Scindia, a former Congress leader, won on the BJP ticket for the first time.

He polled 9,23,302 votes while his Congress rival received 3,82,373 votes, the Election Commission data showed.

Mr Scindia, currently a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, had won from Guna as a Congress candidate in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He lost to the BJP's K P Yadav in 2019 and later joined the BJP in March 2020 after falling out with the state Congress leadership.

Guna was earlier represented by his grandmother late Vijayaraje Scindia and his father late Madhavrao Scindia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)