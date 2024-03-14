Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Gulbarga Constituency, BJP Resumes Frontal Attack At Congress Fort

In 2019, the BJP's Umesh G Jadhav defeated the Congress's key leader Mallikarjun Kharge

The Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka has long been a bastion of the Congress party. Established prior to India's first general elections in 1951, this constituency has seen political tides ebb and flow over the years. Of the 17 elections held, the Congress won 14 times, proving this place was its fortress. The rise of alternative political forces, however, has brought tension in the electoral contest.

Gulbarga KYC

Photo Credit: ANI

Demographic Composition

With a rural-urban divide of 65 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, Gulbarga presents a unique blend of traditional and modern influences. The Scheduled Castes (SC) population is 24.1 per cent, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) comprise 3 per cent of the electorate. Religious diversity is also evident, with Hindus constituting 70 per cent of the populace, Muslims 20 per cent, and other religious communities making up the remaining 10 per cent.

Gulbarga MP

Electoral Trends

The Congress, historically dominant, faced stiff challenges from emerging rivals. The years 1998 and 2019 saw the BJP win and disrupt the Congress's long-standing hegemony. In 2019, the BJP's Umesh G Jadhav defeated the Congress's key leader Mallikarjun Kharge, marking a significant shift in power dynamics.

Gulbarga Vote

Cultural and Architectural Heritage

Kalaburagi, the urban epicentre of Gulbarga, is known for its rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels. The city exudes spiritual resonance, from the Hazrath Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah to the Sharana Basaveshwara temple. Its historical significance is further underscored by structures dating back to the Bahmani rule, including the imposing Kalaburagi Fort and the iconic Jama Masjid. The UNESCO's recognition for its monuments and forts highlights its global importance.

Gulbarga Trivia

Upcoming Elections

Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, emerges as a formidable contender for the party's ticket, poised to carry forward the legacy of his esteemed predecessor.