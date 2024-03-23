In Assam's Sonitpur, BJP Replaces Big Rallies With Door-To-Door Campaigns

Assam BJP is holding door to door campaign in Sonitpur constituency

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has launched a unique campaign in Assam, with cabinet minister Ashok Singhal leading it in Sonitpur constituency where he is in charge of the election.

The BJP in this constituency has replaced big rallies and road shows to a door-to-door campaign. Mr Singhal said this strategy to connect with people and campaign at grassroots level is working well.

It has three steps - Booth Ekatreekaran, Ashirwad Grahan, and Har Ghar BJP.

"In Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, all MLAs and workers together decided we would not be organising big rallies, but make small groups. These small groups will go to every house for a door-to-door campaign," Mr Singhal said.

In Booth Ekatreekaran, all BJP workers in the district, morcha, mandal, shakti kendra and booths have been asked to visit their respective booths and implement assigned election activities.

In Ashirwad Grahan, all BJP karyakartas will visit houses in their respective booths, offer pranam to the families and seek their blessings for the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the Har Ghar BJP campaign, the karyakartas have been instructed to install BJP flags at every house under their respective booths with permission from the head of the families.