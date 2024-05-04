'If BJP Brings Modi Factor To Bengal...': Swapan Dasgupta On Elections

Swapan Dasgupta speaks at NDTV's Battleground Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to boost the BJP's chances in West Bengal if the party can convince people that the national narrative is much credible than the Trinamool Congress's "narrow views".

"If the BJP brings the 'Modi factor' in Bengal and makes the people of Bengal realise that it will be better for them to come under the mainstream national narrative, that will work for them," political analyst and columnist Swapan Dasgupta said on NDTV's Battleground Bengal.

Mr Dasgupta said the Lok Sabha battle this time in Bengal will be a neck to neck contest.

"Before 2019, the dominant narrative of the CPI(M) of class was seen as important. But when BJP started gaining strength in Bengal, the Kurmis became a significant factor," he said.

He said no national party has ever won majority seats for the Lok Sabha from West Bengal since 1971.