BJP's 'No Friendly Fight' Strategy In Northeast To Stop Division Of Votes

The BJP has asked its northeast allies to prevent friendly fights in the Lok Sabha elections

The BJP has ensured there is no friendly fight in the northeast in this Lok Sabha election, in a break from past practice. The northeast region sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. To ensure a win in more seats, the BJP has asked its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the northeast to avoid friendly fights.

"The NDA partners in the northeast have expressed support to the other NDA partners for the Lok Sabha polls. We are supporting each other. In Meghalaya, the NDA is supporting the NPP; in Arunachal, the NDA partners are supporting the BJP; in Outer Manipur seat, we are all supporting the NPF," Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma said.

Mr Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is the BJP's key ally in the northeast.

Mr Sangma's NPP, being the only party from the northeast having a national party status, has all this while contested elections solo in parts of the northeast, often against the BJP and other NDA allies. It has won many seats in the assembly elections in other northeast states.

Earlier this week, Mr Sangma met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and pledged to support his the NDPP in Nagaland.

The initiative was taken by the BJP. Its northeast coordinator Sambit Patra tweeted support to the NPP in Meghalaya.

The BJP and its allies seem to have taken a leaf out of the book of the opposition INDIA bloc. Many parties of the India bloc had suggested to Congress that seat-sharing should be done depending on the strength of their allies. But it did not happen. The BJP, however, has ensured that no friendly fights happen in the NDA to reduce division of votes.

The BJP is trying to take the coordination with allies to the booth level. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have been going to offices of their allies, and addressing party workers in a force-multiplier strategy.

Its oldest ally Asom Gana Parishad said this strategy will work in the grassroots.

"Our constituency committees and district committee are here to discuss with the BJP. We are hopeful this will work as we are contesting only two seats. But the NDA can win all 14 in Assam since the situation has changed a lot," said Atul Bora, Assam minister and AGP chief.

In 2019, the NDA won 18 out of 25 seats in the northeast. This time, the target is to win at least 22 without split votes.