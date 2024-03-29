All About Karti Chidambaram, Congress Candidate From Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram represented Sivaganga seven times.(File)
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram will once again contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his family's stronghold of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. His father, former finance minister P Chidambaram, represented the constituency seven times.
Here are 5 points on Karti Chidambaram:
- Born on November 16, 1977, to P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram did his schooling from Don Bosco, Chennai. He has a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Texas in the US. He completed his Bachelors in Law from Cambridge University.
- His first real brush with politics came when he worked as a campaign manager with his father in the Congress Jananayaka Peravai, a party formed in 2001 after P Chidambaram broke away from the Tamil Maanila Congress.
- In 2019, P Chidambaram and his son Karti were accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of causing losses to the government. The chargesheet alleged the Chidambarams received Rs 9.96 lakh as bribes in 2008 to facilitate illegal foreign investment in INX Media a company founded by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea. P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI and then by the Enforcement Directorate. He has got bail in both cases.
- In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Karti Chidambaram was picked as the Congress candidate from Sivaganga. He came a distant fourth with a gap of 3.7 lakh votes from the eventual winner, AIADMK's PR Senthilnathan. He made a strong comeback in the 2019 elections to defeat the BJP's H Raja by a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes.
- He is married to Srinidhi Chidambaram, a doctor and the Vice President at Apollo Hospitals. She is also a well-known Bharatanatyam artiste. The couple has a daughter together.