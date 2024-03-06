Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Facts About Madhavi Latha, BJP Hyderabad Candidate Against Asaduddin Owaisi

BJP has picked Madhavi Latha to contest against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

The BJP has picked Madhavi Latha, a prominent Hindutva figure, to contest against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad. Since 1984, the seat has been with the AIMIM, first with Salahuddin Owaisi and then his son Asaduddin Owaisi. A four-time MP, Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP's Bhagavanth Rao by over 2.5 lakh votes in 2019.

5 facts about Madhavi Latha

1) Kompella Madhavi Latha or Madhavi Latha is a cultural activist who holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Nizam College and a Master's degree in Political Science from Osmania University. Interestingly, her announcement as a BJP candidate from the Hyderabad seat came even before she became an active member of the party.

2) Madhavi Latha actively campaigned against triple talaq, outlawed in 2019. She has collaborated with Muslim women's groups to advocate the abolition of this practice, addressing the issue prominently in the old city.

3) Ms Latha, 49, is currently the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals, a prominent healthcare institution based in Hyderabad. Virinchi Hospitals faced a setback when health authorities revoked its licence for COVID-19 treatment after allegations of overcharging patients.

4) Ms Latha, the mother of three children, also made headlines for homeschooling her children; her eldest secured an admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

5) She is a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, a businesswoman and an NCC cadet. Ms Latha has also been a sponsor of girls' education and is known for her efforts in organising health camps and providing flood aid.