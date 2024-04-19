India Records 60% Polling As Millions Vote In Round 1 Of General Election

Poll body Election Commission, which is conducting the seven-phase exercise over the next 43 days, said in a statement, "The Election Commission is working strenuously to ensure a smooth, transparent, and inclusive electoral process in the subsequent phases of General Elections 2024".

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, two states which also elected their assemblies today, recorded 68 and 68.3 per cent turnout. In 2019, 81.4 per cent people voted in Sikkim, 65.1 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu, one of the rare states that had a single-day election, saw 62.3 per cent voting, down from 72.4 per cent in 2019. Rajasthan, which along with Tamil Nadu accounts for half of the 102 seats that went to polls today, recorded 50.9 per cent voting -- down from 64 per cent.

At 7 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.6 per cent voting and Madhya Pradesh 63.3 per cent. One of the biggest turnouts, 77.57 per cent, was recorded in Bengal, where the BJP is hoping to close the gap with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. In 2019, the BJP won 18 of the state's 42 seats.

The BJP-dominated northeastern states saw high turnout -- Assam 71.3 per cent, Meghalaya 70.2 per cent, Manipur 68.6 per cent Arunachal Pradesh 65.4 per cent and tiny Tripura a whopping 79.9 per cent.

In Bengal, Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed in Cooch Behar and accused each other of violence, intimidating voters and assault on poll agents, news agency PTI reported. The police denied any violence took place. In Manipur, a burst of gunfire was reported from a polling station in Bishnupur. In Imphal East district, a polling station was vandalised. In Tamil Nadu, two elderly people -- one a 77-year-old woman -- died at polling booths in Salem district.

The BJP, which has been projecting huge confidence about a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had won only 50 per cent of the seats up for grabs today in the last general election. The NDA had won 41 of these seats and the UPA 45. Six of the seats have been redrawn as part of delimitation.

For its target of 370 seats, the BJP is heavily banking on south, Karnataka and especially Tamil Nadu -- where it is yet to open its account -- and Bengal. In an exclusive interview to NDTV today, Union minister and the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah said PM Modi's popularity "will translate into our best showing in the south".

The Congress, pushed out of much of north India, insists it is on the cusp of a comeback. Senior leader KC Venugopal has said the party will post improved performance in most northern states - including the BJP bastions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. With assembly poll victories in Telangana and Karnataka, and the alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, it projects huge confidence about the results in the south.