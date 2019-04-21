Varun Gandhi's Message To Muslims Is Poles Apart From Maneka Gandhi's

Varun Gandhi has been fielded by BJP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that it won't be a problem if Muslims will not vote for him, saying he would still help them out with their work.

"I want to say just one thing to my Muslim brothers. I will be very happy if you vote for me. But even if you don''t, no problem at all. You can still come to me for your work (aap fir v mujhse kam le lena)," he said while addressing an election rally here.

"But if your sugar gets mixed with my tea, then my tea will become sweeter," he added.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH BJP's Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, earlier today: Bas mein ek cheez Muslim bhai ko bolna chahta hun ki agar aapne mujhe vote diya toh mujhe bahut accha lagega, agar aapne mujhe vote nahi diya, koi baat nahi, tab bhi mujh se kaam le le na, koi dikat ki baat nahi. pic.twitter.com/xMLzreAJ1k - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

His comments come days after his mother Maneka Gandhi was seen on camera telling a gathering of Muslims to vote for her or else she may not be inclined to be responsive to their requests.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on April 12 had said in a public address in Sultanpur that her win from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency was certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once BJP is in power.

Maneka Gandhi later clarified that her words had been twisted. "I love Muslims and I had myself called a meeting of the BJP's minority cell. I only meant to say that I am winning the elections and their participation would be like 'daal pe chaunka'."

Varun Gandhi has been fielded by BJP from Pilibhit- a seat which he had won in 2009 and 2014.

