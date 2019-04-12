'Vote For Me Or Else...': What BJP's Maneka Gandhi Told Muslims At A Meet

Maneka Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is on camera telling a gathering of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, from where she is contesting the national election, to vote for her or else she may not be inclined to be responsive to their requests. "I have already won this election, now it is for you to decide," said the BJP leader on Thursday.

A three-minute clip of her speech in Sultanpur's Turabkhani area is being shared on social media.

"This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we? (laughter). It's not that we keep on giving and then losing in the election. This victory will happen with or without you."

A little later, she also says, "I have already won the elections, but you will need me. This is your chance to lay the foundation. When the election comes and this booth throws up 100 votes or 50 votes, and then you come to me for work we will see...I don't see any divides, I see only pain, sadness and love. So it is up to you..."

Maneka Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. The seat is currently held by her son Varun Gandhi. But this election, Varun has shifted back to Pilibhit, a seat he won in 2009. Maneka Gandhi has won the Pilibhit seat six times.

Last week, Maneka Gandhi waded into controversy when she described BSP supremo Mayawati as a "merchant of tickets" and accused her of taking Rs. 15-20 crore from those who wanted to be chosen as her party's candidates.

"Everybody knows Mayawati sells party tickets and even her party members take pride in telling this. She has 77 houses and residents of those houses say with pride that Mayawati takes Rs. 15-20 crore either in diamonds or in cash," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

