Elections 2019: Decide By Monday, Top Court Tells Election Body On Complaints Against PM

Congress has flagged model; code violations by PM Modi and Amit Shah. (PTI)

All Congress complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will have to be resolved by Monday, the Supreme Court has told the Election Commission. The Congress had appealed to the top court last week, accusing the Commission of delaying its decision in cases involving the Prime Minister and the BJP chief, while handing out prompt penalties to opposition leaders.

The Commission told the court that it has already taken a call in two cases and hopes to decide the rest by Wednesday. A report, it said, could be submitted to the court on Thursday.

But the bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi court refused to give it extra time.

