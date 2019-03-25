Swami Om To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From New Delhi

All India | | Updated: March 25, 2019 10:26 IST
Swami Om said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.


New Delhi: 

Controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Om Sunday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".

The statement said several Hindu organisations held a meeting on Saturday and finalised his name. 



