Swami Om To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From New Delhi

Swami Om said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.

Controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Om Sunday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".

The statement said several Hindu organisations held a meeting on Saturday and finalised his name.

