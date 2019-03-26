Former High Court Judge CS Karnan To Contest Polls From Chennai Central

CS Karnan also said that he has declared himself as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Retired Justice of the Madras and Calcutta High Court C.S. Karnan, 63, on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest from Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

He filed his papers as a candidate of Anti Corruption Dynamic Party (ACDP) floated by him last year.

Mr Karnan was the first sitting judge to be convicted for contempt of court. He underwent a six-month prison sentence after his retirement in June 2017.

In his affidavit, Mr Karnan has shown an income of Rs 19,77,610 for the fiscal 2018-19 down from Rs 27,09,480 in 2017-18.

The total movable and immovable assets in his name are worth Rs 13,00,000 and Rs 38,50,000, respectively.

The total movable assets in the names of his wife and two dependants are worth Rs 56,00,000.

"My party has fielded 35 candidates across the country, whereas AIADMK and DMK have not crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry yet," Karnan told IANS.

He also said that he has declared himself as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Why not AIADMK or DMK declare some one amongst themselves as a Prime Ministerial candidate?" he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.