BSP Lawmaker Says Congress Won't Form Government After National Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai on Wednesday asserted that Congress would not be able to form a government at the centre after the forthcoming Lok Sabha election and the state's Congress-led government would have to concede to all demands by her party after the polls.

BSP is in alliance with Congress in Madhya Pradesh with two lawmakers including Rambai extending their support to the Kamal Nath-led government.

Speaking to ANI, Rambai an MLA from Pathariya assembly constituency, said, "The opportunity that we want, we will get. After the Lok Sabha elections, if we will ask that a particular minister has to resign, they will resign. You will see this."

On being asked the reasons for her remarks, the MLA said, "We will disclose the reason only after Lok Sabha elections. But this will happen. If you want you can write it down on a paper."

She also threatened to withdraw her support to the Madhya Pradesh government if her demand for a ministerial birth is not fulfilled. If it doesn't happen why should we continue extending the support? Let the Lok Sabha elections happen, she said.

Upon being categorically asked as to whether her support to the state government is only for the ministerial birth, she said, "I will surely become a minister. Congress is not going to form a government in the centre. Mayawati will form a government or whatever government is formed will need her support."

She also demanded that all the MLAs must contribute their salary to Ashwani Kumar, the CRPF personnel who hails from Madhya Pradesh and was killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

Rambai has been demanding a ministerial berth in Madhya Pradesh ever since the Mayawati-led party extended its support to the state government.

Earlier, On January 7, the Pathariya MLA had demanded a Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and the position of a state minister for herself.