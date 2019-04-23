Maoists Will Be Rooted Out By 2023, Says Rajnath Singh

Maoists have almost been eliminated in Jharkhand, said Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said Maoists will be rooted out in the country by 2023.

Rebels and terrorists come in the way of the country's security, which is an essential part of development, and will be crushed, Singh told a poll rally here.

Maoists have almost been eliminated in Jharkhand and their remaining pockets in the state will end soon, he said.

Mr Singh, who was campaigning in support of Palamau (SC) constituency sitting BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker VD Ram, claimed that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress have joined hands in the state due to their "lust for power" but will not be successful in achieving their goal.

There is no leader in the opposition to match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those who appear to be leaders in the opposition are "dwarfs" compared to him, he said.

Referring to developmental schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana, the union minister said BJP is committed to usher in development of the country by 2022 and its poll manifesto reflected it.

Ridiculing opposition parties seeking proof of bodies in the aftermath of Balakot air strikes, Mr Singh said the air force's job was to hit the terror camps, which it carried out, and not count bodies.

Our leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was then in the opposition, had praised the then prime minister Indira Gandhi after the 1971 war against Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh. But now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a big step (Balakot air strike) the opposition leaders are raising questions instead of praising him.

After Pulwama attack all the countries, including Islamic countries, stood with India. "India's policy is not to fire the first bullet but to respond strongly to any bullet fired at it", he said.

Addressing another rally in neighbouring Chatra Lok Sabha constituency for BJP's sitting Lok Sabha lawmaker Sunil Kumar Singh, the union minister said that Garibi-mukt Bharat can only be possible only when there is a Congress-mukt Bharat.

In the last five years the BJP-led NDA government made notable achievements in opening bank accounts for the poor, building roads, distribution of gas cylinders and its housing scheme and according to a survey report 7.5 crore people were taken out of poverty.

Palamau goes to the polls along with Chatra and Lohardaga(ST) seats in the fourth phase of polling on April 29, which will be the first phase for Jharkhand.

