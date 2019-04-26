Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi Tweets About 'Engine Trouble' On Flight, Posts Video

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a rally in Bihar's Samastipur.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning that his special flight to Bihar's Patna was forced to return to Delhi because of engine trouble and also posted a video. The Congress president said the snag meant his election rallies in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra would be delayed.

"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he tweeted.

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

A video posted with the tweet showed the pilots maneuvering the small plane and Rahul Gandhi and other leaders sitting in the cabin.

A year ago, Rahul Gandhi had a similar scare when his chartered flight from Delhi to Karnataka developed a technical snag which, his party men later alleged was "sabotage".

He was campaigning for the Karnataka election at the time. The plane, soon after take-off, tilted, lost altitude and shook for 40 minutes before making an emergency landing.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.