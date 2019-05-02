"We Have Dismantled The Prime Minister," Rahul Gandhi Tells NDTV

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress had successfully conveyed the idea that PM Modi is helping the corrupt

The idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today in an interview to NDTV, his first to any television channel this election season. "The Prime Minister can't stand on a stage and say the things he was saying in 2014. We have dismantled the Prime Minister of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of his campaign for the national election in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi defended his "Chowkidar Chor hai" slogan to target PM Modi, saying he would not apologise for it even though he was wrong to put the words in the Supreme Court's mouth.

"There is absolutely no apology to PM Narendra Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising to the least for saying Chowkidar chor hai," he told NDTV.

He claimed that the Rafale allegations had caught on in a big way across India.

"I just say chowkidar in rallies...When we started, less than 20 per cent knew about the Rafale case. Our numbers show that 67 per cent in India now know that Rafale was a scam. Let's do a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Corruption will be established."

The Congress, he said, had successfully conveyed the idea that PM Modi is helping the corrupt.

Rahul Gandhi said his party was doing better after four rounds of voting for the Lok Sabha polls. "The BJP is not winning, it is pretty clear. Narendra modi is not going to be Prime Minister. There is massive unemployment in the country, massive farmer disenchantment, farmer suicides in the country," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.