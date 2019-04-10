'Fears He May Go To Jail': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi Over Rafale

PM Modi has been exposed after Supreme Court's Rafale judgement, Rahul Gandhi said. (File)

At a rally in West Bengal today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is living in fear that he might have to go to jail if the Rafale scam is investigated. Reiterating his "chowkidar chor hain" barb at PM Modi, the Congress president said his facial expressions have changed as a result of fear.

"After the Congress comes to power, we will conduct investigation into the Rafale scam and send all those guilty, including PM Modi, behind bars," he said at the rally in Bengal's Raiganj.

Referring to the Supreme Court's judgement rejecting the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over the Rafale documents them, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister has been exposed before the nation.

Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Modi of trying to create two Indias - one for his "friends" like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya and another for poor farmers of the country.

"Modiji had said that he would put Rs 15 lakhs in all bank accounts ... But we will give Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest of the poor whose monthly income is below Rs 12,000", he said.

"If the Prime Minister can put money in the bank account of thieves, then Congress can also put Rs 72000 in the bank accounts of poor and honest farmers. We keep our promises unlike Modi and Mamata Banerjee," he said.

The Congress president said that the party has waived all loans of farmers after coming to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh in December 2018.

"If thieves like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi do not go to jail after looting public money, why should the farmers?" he asked.

