Elections 2019-'Passion Is Higher, Endeavour Greater': PM Tweets Throwback From 2014

PM Modi tweeted a throwback photo from 2014 today, days before the last round of elections.

Days before the last round of the mammoth 7-phase Lok Sabha elections that bring in a new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment today to reflect on a memory from 2014 when he was inching closer to a historic win. On Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture that showed him surrounded by cameras and flashing a victory sign.

"With the blessings of 130 crore Indians, we've worked to fulfil aspirations and build a strong, secure and developed India. Today the passion is higher and the endeavour greater. We will continue serving people and their realising dreams," PM Modi wrote along with his throwback photo.

A memorable moment from this day, 5 years ago.



With the blessings of 130 crore Indians, we've worked to fulfil aspirations and build a strong, secure & developed India.



Today the passion is higher & endeavour greater. We will continue serving people & their realising dreams.

In 2014, the PM Modi-led BJP had swept the election, becoming the first party to win a majority in over three decades. The party had achieved an absolute majority, securing 282 seats out of 543.

The face of the BJP's election campaign, PM Modi is contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the constituency where he had defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The BJP is hoping to win a majority and form a government on its own because of massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party said it expects at least 300 seats. BJP president Amit Shah has said the party crossed the majority mark after sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, predicted that the BJP would get less than 100 seats. "Andhra - Zero; Tamil Nadu - Zero; Maharashtra 20... 200 seats gone," she said. Ms Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is targeting 23 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in her state.

The opposition - a loose combination of 21 parties that are opposing the BJP at the national level - claim they are winning in all the crucial states. PM Modi has termed this coalition "mahamilawat" and said "These leaders want a khichdi government, a weak government and so that they could take turns to realise their dreams of becoming prime minister."

In its election manifetso launched last month, the ruling party had headlined securing the country against "internal and external aggression", scrapping a law for special rights to residents of Jammu and Kashmir and doubling farmers' income by next year. PM Modi had said it would take India on "one mission, one direction".

