Elections 2019-"When You Press Lotus Button, It'll Awaken Soul Of Soldier In You": PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh today, said while opposition parties had a track record of going soft on terrorism, his government was the only one that could defeat terror, which, he said, was the need of the hour. On his first visit to Ayodhya since he came to power in 2014, PM Modi did not talk about the Ram temple but ended his speech by chanting: "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Jai Shri Ram".

Accused of exploiting the Pulwama terror attack and the military operations in Balakot in his campaign, the Prime Minister stayed close to that theme also in today's rally. "Whether the danger is within the borders or beyond, naya Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar marega (new India will eliminate them in their homes). We will reply to bullets with bullets," he said, in an apparent reference to the Indian Air Force strike in Pakistan's Balakot in February to target a terror training camp days after 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

"When India is safe and protected, only then will our dreams come true...When you press the Kamal (lotus -- BJP symbol) button, it will awaken the soul of the soldier in you who will live and die for the country," PM Modi said to his audience.

The opposition has repeatedly flagged the PM's references to national security, terror and the forces in his speeches.

The rally took place in the Ambedkarnagar Nagar lok sabha seat , parts of which fall in the Ayodhya district. It is around 25 km from the town that is home to the temple-mosque dispute.

The days were past when there was a terror attack almost everyday in the country, the PM said, targeting rival parties including the Congress.

"In the last five years we haven't heard of such news. But it doesn't mean terrorists are finished. Terror factories are still running in our neighbourhood . Their only industry is the export of terrorists. These terrorists are lying in the wait for a weak government," he said.

"Savdhaani hati..durghatna ghati (a moment of carelessness and an accident happens) is written on roadsides. It is the same with terrorism. Its more relevant because SP - BSP - congress , they have a history of going soft on terror. Our forces used to catch terrorists and these people used to release them because of votebank."

In his sharp attack on the opposition and the Samajwadi-BSP alliance, he said the parties were more interested in grabbing power than in strengthening the country.

