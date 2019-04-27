Police Vehicle Transports Food Packets To BJP Rally In Kashmir, Probe On

BJP leader Ram Madhav's rally was held under heavy police security. (File photo)

A video of an armoured police vehicle transporting food packets and water bottles to a BJP rally in South Kashmir's Anantnag parliamentary constituency has emerged on social media, spurring the authorities to launch an investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that the armoured vehicle, which was actually meant to transport security officials responsible for protecting political dignitaries at a rally addressed by BJP national secretary Ram Madhav, had been misused.

"Today, a video wherein a police vehicle is seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally at Anantnag surfaced on social media," a police statement read. "The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person. The vehicle has been withdrawn from the said protected person, and the vehicle driver has been attached. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter."

The incident drew a sarcastic remark from National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. "Well done @JmuKmrPolice.You have always helped the needy & this is another example. You have set aside your obligations under the election code of conduct to help a political party in need but please confine it to drinks/food.We hope you will not be as generous with bogus voting," he tweeted.

The three-phased Lok Sabha poll in Anantnag will run from April 23 to May 6. The BJP's Sofi Yusuf is contesting the poll from the constituency against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Congress and Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

Ram Madhav has expressed confidence that his party will win over three of the six parliamentary seats in the troubled state. "Today, BJP has become a mainstream party in Kashmir. We will work for peace and development in the region," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, party president Amit Shah promised at a Jharkhand rally that Article 370 -- a legislation that provides Jammu and Kashmir with special status -- will be withdrawn if the Narendra Modi government is voted back to power.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.