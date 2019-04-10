PM Modi Repeatedly Violating Poll Code: Amarinder Singh To Election Commission

Amarinder Singh called PM Modi's speech in Maharashtra "shockingly disgraceful"

Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoking the success of the Indian Air Force during the strike on the terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today shot off a complaint letter to the Election Commission, seeking action against the PM for violation of the model code of conduct.

Calling PM Modi's speech in Maharashtra as "shockingly disgraceful", Amarinder Singh said it was a "clear case of violation of the code of conduct, which constitutes the bedrock of free and fair election," and failure to check such instances suggested bias on the part of the Election Commission.

"That a person of the stature of the Prime Minister should indulge in such shameful acts makes a mockery of the democratic process of election and undermines the independence of the Election Commission as well as the armed forces, who have always prided themselves on their secular character," the Chief Minister wrote.

"That the Prime Minister has been allowed to continuously and brazenly resort to such gimmickry to woo voters raises suspicions of bias on the part of the Election Commission, with the impression going out that the poll body is not coming down hard enough on those violating its own code," he said.

PM Modi, who addressed a rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday, had said: "I want to ask my first-time voters, can your first vote be dedicated to the soldiers who conducted the Balakot air strikes? Can your first vote be in the name of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama."

India had conducted air strikes on a terror training camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot after the terror group claimed responsibility for killing 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The model code of conduct came into effect on March 10 when the Election Commission announced dates for the general elections. India will vote in seven phases beginning tomorrow; results will be counted on May 23.

