Elections 2019-Palace, Luxury Car: Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia Declares Assets

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia, who belongs to the erstwhile Gwalior princely dynasty, owns several properties including a palace that he has inherited. He also owns a BMW car, according to his affidavit filed along nomination papers on Saturday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's ancestral property includes the sprawling 40-acre Jal Vilas in Gwalior, 19 acres of land in Maharashtra's Shrigonda and 43 acres in Limban village. He also own several other residential properties.

In his affidavit, the Congress leader declared that he has fixed deposits worth over Rs 3 crore and immovable assets worth over 33 crores. In his income tax return for the previous financial year, he declared his annual income at Rs 15,156,720 and his wife Priyadarshni Raje's income at Rs 250,400.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the annual income from his ancestral property is Rs 467,410. He also owns jewellery worth over 80 lakhs.

