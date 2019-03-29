Madhusudan Mistry Is Congress Committee's Poll Observer For Maharashtra

Madhusudan Mistry has been a General Secretary of the Congress since 2011

Senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry was on Thursday appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC)'s election observer for Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi approved the appointment of Mr Mistry, said AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a press release.

The Congress had also appointed Mr Mistry as the head of party's screening committee for the Karnataka Assembly elections last year.

The 74-year-old politician has been a General Secretary of the Congress since 2011 and is considered a close aide of the Gandhis.

In 2014, Mr Mistry was nominated by the Congress to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

