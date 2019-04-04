Rahul Gandhi Reaches Wayanad, To File Nomination Soon: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file nomination for his second seat of Wayanad in Kerala today. Mr Gandhi is being accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress president will hold a roadshow before filing the nomination, party leader Ramesh Chennithala said. "A roadshow will be held tomorrow, before the filing of nomination papers, in which thousands of party workers will take part," he said.
Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Here are the Highlights on Rahul Gandhi's Kerala visit:
Rahul Gandhi, who is being accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was received at the airport by former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and other leaders of the Congress-led alliance in the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi spent the night at a guest house in Kozhikode.
Large number of Congress workers have turned up in Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi's roadshow. Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League workers are also present for the event.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reached Wayanad. He is accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi had recently explained the reason behind his decision to contest from Wayanad. "South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi; I wanted to send message, that I am standing with you," he said.
The BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress leader was afraid of being punished at his home constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for the "Hindu terror" narrative.
Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi since 2004, but his winning margin has hugely shrunk in 2014. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress lost four of the five assembly segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seat.
This is the first time Rahul Gandhi is contesting from a second seat
Rahul Gandhi's mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, had trounced Sushma Swaraj in Karnataka's Bellary in 1999. Amethi was the other seat she contested. His grandmother Indira Gandhi had contested from Raebareli and Medak - currently in Telangana -- in 1980.
