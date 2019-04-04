Rahul Gandhi Reaches Wayanad, To File Nomination Soon: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow before filing the nomination, party leaders said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file nomination for his second seat of Wayanad in Kerala today. Mr Gandhi is being accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress president will hold a roadshow before filing the nomination, party leader Ramesh Chennithala said. "A roadshow will be held tomorrow, before the filing of nomination papers, in which thousands of party workers will take part," he said.

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the Highlights on Rahul Gandhi's Kerala visit: