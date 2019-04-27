General Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi Campaigns In Uttar Pradesh, Day After Filing Nomination From Varanasi

Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi is addressing rallies in Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in the state today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of "opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is ''Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna'' (They talk about caste while looting people''s money).

He was speaking at an election rally in Kannauj, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term. Modi attacked the alliance for attacking ''chowkidar'' and Ram bhakts and said it is a tie-up of opportunists and it was "mahamilawati".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public meeting in Kannauj, a day after filing his nomination from Varanasi. From Kannauj, PM Modi will travel to Hardoi and Sitapur to address rallies there.

PM Modi's visit to Kannauj comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav held a grand roadshow with his wife Dimple Yadav in the city. Dimple Yadav is re-contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh: