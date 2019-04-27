General Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi Campaigns In Uttar Pradesh, Day After Filing Nomination From Varanasi

PM Modi's visit to Kannauj comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav held a grand roadshow with his wife Dimple Yadav in the city.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2019 23:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
General Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi Campaigns In Uttar Pradesh, Day After Filing Nomination From Varanasi

Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi is addressing rallies in Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in the state today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of "opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is ''Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna'' (They talk about caste while looting people''s money). 

He was speaking at an election rally in Kannauj, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term. Modi attacked the alliance for attacking ''chowkidar'' and Ram bhakts and said it is a tie-up of opportunists and it was "mahamilawati".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public meeting in Kannauj, a day after filing his nomination from Varanasi. From Kannauj, PM Modi will travel to Hardoi and Sitapur to address rallies there.

PM Modi's visit to Kannauj comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav held a grand roadshow with his wife Dimple Yadav in the city. Dimple Yadav is re-contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh:


Apr 27, 2019
17:44 (IST)
PM Modi in Sitapur
  • Bua (Mayawati) and Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) cannot fight terrorism, as their governments had even failed to handle goons at the village level
  • Congress party cannot fight terrorism as the party talks about "reducing the force in Jammu and Kashmir" and "doing away with the special rights given to our soldiers"
  • The helpless and corrupt governments were not concerned about the common men. They were only concerned about their own interest
  • The earlier governments were afraid that if they do something, then the world will impose sanctions
  • This country didn't know my caste till my detractors abused me...I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji (SP chief), Congress people and the ''mahamilavatis'' that they are discussing my caste...I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country
  • Opposition wants a government at the Centre which is ''majboor'' (helpless) not ''majboot'' (strong) as it used to do before 2014
Apr 27, 2019
15:28 (IST)
Congress wants to repeal sedition law: PM Modi
  • Congress is saying that they will reduce presence of armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Congress wants to repeal sedition law too. Can people with such mentality remove terrorism and naxalism?
Apr 27, 2019
13:54 (IST)
PM Modi is speaking at a public meeting in Hardoi. "Before I became Prime Minister, when there used to be a remote control government, there were only 2 mobile phone manufacturing companies in the country, now within 5 years there are more than 125 factories manufacturing mobiles in India," he said.
Apr 27, 2019
13:48 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of " opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is ''Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna'' (They talk about caste while looting people''s money).

He was speaking at an election rally here, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term.
Modi attacked the alliance for attacking ''chowkidar'' and Ram bhakts and said it is a tie-up of opportunists and it was "mahamilawati".
Apr 27, 2019
11:57 (IST)
Apr 27, 2019
11:57 (IST)
Opposition alliance ''opportunist'' and ''mahamilawati'': PM Modi at Kannauj election rally.
Apr 27, 2019
11:57 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, a day after filing his nomination from Varanasi. From Kannauj, PM Modi will travel to Hardoi and Sitapur to address rallies there.
No more content

Trending

PM ModiLok Sabha elections 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
How to vote IndiaElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionMumbai ElectionPhase 4 VotingElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRedmi 7Realme 3 ProVoting PercentageElection Results

................................ Advertisement ................................