Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVLatestCandidatesScheduleOpinionAssemblyVideoCommentsFAQs

Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Rallies In Bengal

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal, where the BJP is looking to come out on top against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 07, 2019 08:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Rallies In Bengal

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amit Shah is addressing three rallies in West Bengal

New Delhi: 

With only two phases of voting left, campaigning is reaching a hectic pitch. Elections are yet to be held in 118 seats, with most of them in the crucial Hindi heartland. BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal, where the BJP is looking to come out on top against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also address three rallies in West Bengal. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two rallies and a roadshow lined up in Haryana.

Here are the live updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019:


No more content

Trending

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Elections 2019
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................