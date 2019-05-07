Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Rallies In Bengal

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amit Shah is addressing three rallies in West Bengal

With only two phases of voting left, campaigning is reaching a hectic pitch. Elections are yet to be held in 118 seats, with most of them in the crucial Hindi heartland. BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal, where the BJP is looking to come out on top against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also address three rallies in West Bengal. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two rallies and a roadshow lined up in Haryana.

