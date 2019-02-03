Left Front To Launch Poll Campaign Today, Kanhaiya Kumar In Attendance

Lakhs of Left Front supporters from across West Bengal are likely to attend the event, sources said

Nearly two weeks after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee organised a massive opposition unity rally in Kolkata, the Left Front will organise a "people's brigade" meeting today at the same venue in the city, marking the launch of the Left's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections due by May.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is facing a sedition charge, is among those who will address the rally.

On social media which the Left has used extensively to promote the rally, there is a huge demand for former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to address the event. But he won't be present as he is not in the best of health. Instead, a message from him will be read out.

The Left is trying to claw back to power and influence in the state as well as the centre, though it is still in power in Kerala. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala in December last year bagged 21 of 39 seats in bypolls to the local bodies.

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar of the Left was voted out of power in state elections last year, ending the Left's 25-year rule of the northeast state.

Kanhaiya Kumar and other former student leaders have been accused of organising an event on the college campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru in February 2016.