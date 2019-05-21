'These Are Not Exit Polls But Entertainment Polls': Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath targetted the BJP at a press conference. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday mocked the exit polls that predicted a majority for the National Democratic NDA in the Lok Sabha elections calling them "entertainment polls".

"These are not exit polls but entertainment polls. The reality will be out on the 23rd (May 23 - the vote count day)," Kamal Nath told reporters in Bhopal.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister said: "It has now become a trend to start the celebrations on the basis of the exit poll predictions... A new EVM scam has come to light on the social media. Its authenticity will be known on May 23 when the results are out."

