KCR's Party Announces Support To Asaduddin Owaisi For Lok Sabha Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi is a three-time parliamentarian from Hyderabad (File)

K Chandrashekar Rao's party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has announced support to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party said it would not field its candidate in Hyderabad, which is Mr Owaisi's parliamentary constituency. In lieu of the support, the TRS would take help from his party to win the remaining 16 seats in the state.

"They (AIMIM) are our friendly party, they have reciprocated to us, they will help us. We will take their help in winning 16 seats and we are not targeting the seat held by Owaisi, Hyderabad, we will extend support," TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan told PTI on Wednesday.

During the recent state assembly polls, both the parties had called each other "friendly party". Mr Owaisi had campaigned for KCR's outfit in some constituencies.

K Chandrashekar Rao got a thumping win in the assembly elections last year, bagging 88 out of 119 seats. After assuming power in the state, he set his eyes on his national project-- an alliance of regional parties for Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Rao has had meetings with several regional politicians for the proposed alliance that would leave the BJP and the Congress out. However, no formal announcement has been made in this regard so far.

KCR's party had contested the 2014 general elections independently, winning 11 out of 17 parliamentary seats in the state.

With inputs from PTI