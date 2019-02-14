After Priyanka's Debut, All 3 Gandhis At Top Congress Meet On PM's Turf

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her campaign with a mega roadshow in Lucknow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend her first meeting of the Congress Working Committee - the party's top decision-making body - in Gujarat later this month. The debut of a third Gandhi in the meet will not be the only first for the Congress as it prepares to take on the ruling BJP in the national election, due by May.

Adopting a combative mode, the Congress is taking the fight straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state with its leadership conclave in Ahmedabad.

This move will put Priyanka Gandhi in direct confrontation with the top two leaders in the BJP from Gujarat. She has never shied away from sparring with the Prime Minister. When PM Modi, in his 2014 election campaign, said, "Why would you want to vote for a 126-year-old", referring to the Congress party, her comeback was, "Do I look old to you?".

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, joined politics two weeks ago as the Congress's general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

She launched her campaign with a mega roadshow in Lucknow on Monday with older brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Since then, Priyanka Gandhi has held two 15-hour meetings with Congress workers from various constituencies, both all-nighters. "I am learning a lot from them. I am getting their view on how to fight elections, to win," she told reporters after a meeting on Tuesday that ended around 5.30 am.

Yesterday, as she announced a tie-up with a regional ally in UP, she said: "Rahul Gandhi has given us a goal to build inclusive politics. This is an effort towards that. We will give everything into this fight for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."