"We (Congress) Can Be Very Disorganised": Top 10 Rahul Gandhi Quotes

Congress has successfully conveyed the idea that the PM is helping the corrupt, Rahul Gandhi said

Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first televised interview this election season, told NDTV that his party is very clear that they are winning the elections. Mr Gandhi, while campaigning in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the idea that PM Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed.