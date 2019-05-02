"We (Congress) Can Be Very Disorganised": Top 10 Rahul Gandhi Quotes

Congress has successfully conveyed the idea that the PM is helping the corrupt, Rahul Gandhi said
Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first televised interview this election season, told NDTV that his party is very clear that they are winning the elections. Mr Gandhi, while campaigning in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the idea that PM Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed.
Following are the top quotes by Rahul Gandhi from his interview to NDTV:
- The Prime Minister can't stand on a stage and say the things he was saying in 2014. We have dismantled the Prime Minister of India.
- It is not my place to be saying what are the wishes of people of India. I respect the people of India and I am subservient to their wishes. (On will he be PM)
- We listen to people, we respect different opinions (On the strength of the Congress). We can be very disorganised (On the weakness of the Congress)
- The primary issue in Indian elections: Jobs, jobs, jobs and jobs. And the economy. It's a pity the Prime Minister can't talk about these issues. We have boxed him in and he can't talk.
- It was a decision made long before that Priyanka Gandhi was not going to contest from Varanasi. I said that I would keep you in suspense and I did.
- There is absolutely no apology to PM Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising to the least for saying "Chowkidaar chor hai" or that PM stole money... The idea that PM Narendra Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed.
- We are winning this election hands down. It is clear, we are doing better. Our data shows that the BJP is not winning this election.
- In Uttar Pradesh, a secular formation is winning the election. The Congress is not dividing the vote, we are harming the BJP. I have told Jyotir (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) that in places where we are not going to win, we are going to help the gathbandhan.
- I am extremely respectful of Akhilesh and Mayawati ji. I have to construct my own space over there but I am helping where I can.
- We were ready to do an alliance in Delhi but he (Arvind Kejriwal) suddenly brought Haryana and Punjab in the view. It was strategically not okay. I was ready to override the party leadership in Delhi but not in Haryana and Punjab.
