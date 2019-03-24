Haryana Performer Sapna Chaudhary Joins Congress

Congress may give her a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura to take on BJP candidate Hema Malini.

All India | | Updated: March 24, 2019 00:20 IST
New Delhi: 

Singer and dancer from Haryana Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress on Saturday. Ms Chaudhary joined the Congress at the home of party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar in New Delhi, sources said.

Ms Chaudhary also met Congress general secretary in charge of east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



