Lok Sabha Elections 2019: After Varanasi Show, PM Thanks Media, Says 'You've Been Working Hard'

Elections 2019: "I wish you good health so that you keep putting in the hard work," the PM said

In 44-degree heat, the people of Varanasi lined the roads to catch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy as it first made its way to the District Magistrate's office and then to the airport on Friday. The sun beating down on them, the people of Varanasi waved at their high-profile lawmaker and showered rose petals on his SUV. The heat was something PM Modi couldn't ignore when he spoke to the media after filing his election papers to contest from Varanasi.

He began by marveling at the people of Varanasi for their "15-hour roadshow" on Thursday; he was referring to their wait before he arrived around 5 pm for his roadshow.

"I am grateful to the people of Varanasi... They have been blessing me since yesterday, just the way they did five years ago. Some people are creating the impression that "Modi ji to jeet gaye (Modi has won). Don't believe them. Please vote," he said.

"I want to thank the media too. You have been working hard under the harsh sun since yesterday afternoon. I wish you good health so that you keep putting in the hard work," the Prime Minister added.

In the two-day prelude to the filing of his election papers, PM Modi held a roadshow, performed the Ganga Aarti and also addressed two public meetings. Top allies of the BJP were present when he went to file his documents to contest from Varanasi.

They waited in another room as the PM sat before the District magistrate, waiting for him to scrutinize his documents.

