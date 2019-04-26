NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Elections 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination Papers From Varanasi

Top BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and NDA leaders are expected to accompany PM Modi as he files his nomination papers today. Follow for live updates.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 26, 2019 07:52 IST
On Thursday, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh today. The prime minister will address a gathering of BJP workers before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers.

On Thursday, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi and passed by ancient temples and ghats - the seven-kilometre-long roadshow took two-and-a-half hours and finally ended in the holiest ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh. The prime minister also attended the evening aarti at this ghat on the banks of the river Ganga.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi in Varanasi:


Apr 26, 2019
07:51 (IST)
Top leaders to accompany PM Modi

Several BJP bigwigs including party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and top NDA leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister as he files his nomination papers from Varanasi. PM Modi is expected to file the same before noon today.
Apr 26, 2019
07:49 (IST)
PM Modi reaches Assi Ghat in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Assi Ghat in Varanasi. Ahead of filing his nomination papers, PM Modi will address party workers and then visit the Kal Bhairav temple.
