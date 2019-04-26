Elections 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination Papers From Varanasi

On Thursday, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh today. The prime minister will address a gathering of BJP workers before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers.

On Thursday, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi and passed by ancient temples and ghats - the seven-kilometre-long roadshow took two-and-a-half hours and finally ended in the holiest ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh. The prime minister also attended the evening aarti at this ghat on the banks of the river Ganga.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi in Varanasi: