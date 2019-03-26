8 Candidates File Nomination For Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Seat

Eight candidates including the BJP nominee filed their papers for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha.

Altogether eight candidates including the BJP nominee filed their papers for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Monday, the last date for filling of nominations, officials said.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats - Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur. Election to the Outer Manipur seat will be held on April 11 and for Inner Manipur on April 18.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh accompanied the BJP candidate H Shokhopao popularly known as Benjamin Mate when he went to file his nomation papers on Monday.

Manipur Congress president Gaikhangam accompanied the party's candidate K James when he went to file his nomination papers for the Outer Manipur seat on Monday.

The Naga People's Front (NPF), National People''s Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), North East India Development Party (NEIDP), Janata Dal United and an Independent candidate also filed their nominations on Monday, officials said.

Scrutiny for of the nominations will be carried out on Tuesday, they added.

