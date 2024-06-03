Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch

Polling for the 2024 general elections started on April 19 (File)

The mega seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday and the country is now eagerly waiting to know who will form the government at the Centre.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is eyeing a third consecutive term at the Centre. On the other side is the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress and dozens other non-BJP parties.

Polling for the 2024 general elections, covering 543 parliamentary constituencies, started on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the last phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Date

The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The votes for the simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be counted on Tuesday along with the by-elections to a few assembly seats in other states. The votes for the state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were counted on Sunday, June 2.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Time

According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the general election as well as the state polls will start at 8 am on Tuesday and continue until the last vote is counted.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Where To Watch Results

You can watch the live coverage of the mega 2024 general elections on the NDTV news channel. You can also watch the live-stream of the election results on NDTV's YouTube channel and catch the live updates on NDTV.com.

You can also follow our coverage on all social media platforms and NDTV's live blog.

Besides this, the counting trends and results, based on the data entered by RO/ARO across all the seats, will be available on the official website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in. People can also check results on the Voter Helpline App, available for both iOS and Android mobile users.

The Helpline App can be downloaded from the Apple Play Store or the Google Play Store.