Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Mayawati Continues Attack On PM, Says 'Ship Is Sinking'

Bahun Samaj Party chief Mayawati continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his ship is sinking. The attack came a day after she had said PM Modi was shedding "crocodile tears" over Alwar gangrape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address back-to-back rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab days before the final phase of polling is held in these states. He will hold public meetings at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Buxer and Sasaram in Bihar, and Chandigarh in Punjab, all of which will witness polling in the last phase of elections on May 19.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold rallies in in Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In the seventh phase, 59 Lok Sabha seats will vote on May 19.

