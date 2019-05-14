Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Mayawati Continues Attack On PM, Says "Ship Is Sinking"

All India | | Updated: May 14, 2019 11:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Mayawati Continues Attack On PM, Says 'Ship Is Sinking'

Election 2019: PM Modi will address multiple rallies today.

New Delhi: 

Bahun Samaj Party chief Mayawati continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his ship is sinking. The attack came a day after she had said PM Modi was shedding "crocodile tears" over Alwar gangrape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address back-to-back rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab days before the final phase of polling is held in these states. He will hold public meetings at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Buxer and Sasaram in Bihar, and Chandigarh in Punjab, all of which will witness polling in the last phase of elections on May 19. 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold rallies in  in Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In the seventh phase, 59 Lok Sabha seats will vote on May 19.  

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha elections 2019


May 14, 2019
11:13 (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati today targeted PM Modi saying his government's boat is sinking and RSS abandoning it is a proof. 
No more content

Trending

PM Modi RalliesRahul Gandhi ralliesMayawati On PM

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiJet AirwaysRiteish DeshmukhUrmila MatondkarSri LankaF-21Hero BikesElections 2019Live NewsElection ResultsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableCricket World CupOnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................