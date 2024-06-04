Former Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Retains Karimnagar Seat

Sanjay Kumar won Karimnagar's 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a margin of over 89,000 votes. (File)

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, winning with a margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

Sanjay Kumar got 5,85,116 votes, while his nearest rival V Rajender Rao of the Congress secured 3,59,907 votes.

Sanjay Kumar, a former chief of the BJP in Telangana, had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karimnagar with a margin of over 89,000 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)