Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar Hold Key, NDA Meeting Tomorrow: Sources

Contrary to nearly all exit poll predictions, the BJP is set to fall short of the majority mark of 272 Lok Sabha seats and will have to depend on its NDA allies, primarily Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, to make up for the shortfall - a situation it hasn't found itself in since 2014.

As of this afternoon, the BJP is leading in 245 Lok Sabha constituencies, including victories in five, the TDP in 16 and the JDU in 13. The TDP is also leading in 133 of Andhra Pradesh's 175 seats

The other two big parties in the NDA are Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which is leading in six seats, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, which is ahead in five.

Moves for government formation have already begun and sources have told NDTV that BJP President JP Nadda has called a meeting of the NDA tomorrow. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also spoken to Mr Naidu today and the PM has also told the TDP leader that he will attend his swearing-in ceremony as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Sunday.

A BJP meeting is also underway at Mr Nadda's residence, with Mr Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders in attendance. PM Modi is also expected to visit the BJP headquarters around 7 pm.

On the other side, the INDIA bloc, which is leading in 232 constituencies, is also likely to hold a meeting tomorrow, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said today.

There have been reports that Mr Pawar had spoken to Mr Naidu and Nitish Kumar, but the Maharashtra leader refuted them.