TDP Leader Sells Guavas For Support In Lok Sabha Election

Andhra Pradesh will vote in a single phase on April 11 (File)

TDP leader Maganti Venkateswar Rao, who is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Eluru seat, sold guavas for a brief period of time while campaigning in Kaikaluru area on Saturday.

Mr Rao, popularly known as Maganti Babu, was accompanied by Kaikaluru Assembly contestant JMV Ramana and other leaders.

Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will vote in a single phase on April 11.

Results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.