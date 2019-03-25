Video: Sushma Swaraj's Playful Blessing For Nitin Gadkari At BJP HQ

Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj attended the BJP meet in Delhi (File)

Camaraderie was at display between Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during the BJP's election meeting in Delhi on Monday. As Mr Gadkari arrived, he bowed in respect before the minister, who is six years his senior. Ms Swaraj didn't disappoint as she showered blessings at Mr Gadkari, also lovingly placing her hand on his head. The exchange was captured on camera.

Mr Gadkari later tweeted Ms Swaraj to show his gratitude for the gesture. "Thank you @sushmaswaraj ji for your blessings and warmwishes," he tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj, one of the senior most leaders of the ruling BJP and a nine-time parliamentarian, declared last year she will not contest the national election due to health concerns.

"It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next elections," Ms Swaraj had said.

The BJP supporters have said that the exchange signified BJP's culture.

Motherly blessing.

Very sweet moment sir ji..

Nitin Gadkari today filed his nomination from Nagpur, where polls will be held on April 11.

In 2014, Mr Gadkari defeated Vilas Vilas Muttemwar (Congress) by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes. This time, he says, the margin of win will be bigger.

"This time, I will win with a bigger margin. People have a good opinion of the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last five years. Our government did more than (was promised in) the poll manifesto," Mr Gadkari told reporters.

The national election will be held in seven phases between April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

