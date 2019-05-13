Sheila Dikshit Better Than Arvind Kejriwal, Says Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari cast his vote in Delhi on Sunday (File)

Manoj Tiwari, the BJP's Delhi unit president, on Sunday said former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is better than her successor Arvind Kejriwal. He also admitted that her popularity graph has risen after the Congress fielded her from the Delhi Northeast constituency from where he is contesting the ongoing national election.

"No doubt her popularity has increased. After all, her reputation is better than Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Tiwari told NDTV.

Talking about the outcome of the national elections in Delhi, Mr Tiwari said the BJP would win all the seats. He further said there was a tough fight between the AAP and the Congress for the second position.

The BJP had won all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The AAP, a new entrant, came on the second position in all the seats. The Congress was a distant third.

The AAP and the Congress were in talks for an alliance in Delhi for weeks. The talks, however, went south after the Congress's Delhi unit expressed unwillingness to ally with the party. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi later offered 4 seats to AAP in a tweet. The AAP turned down the offer over demands of alliance in Punjab and Haryana along with Delhi.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60 per cent on Sunday, down from 65 per cent in 2014, in a three-cornered Lok Sabha contest. Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the turnout did not meet expectations considering the awareness campaigns his office had undertaken to draw voters to polling stations.

Voting for the last round of polls will take place on May 19. Counting will be held on May 23,

