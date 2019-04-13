Prannoy Roy Speaks To MK Stalin On DMK-Congress Alliance: Highlights

The BJP is in alliance with AIADMK and the Congress with MK Stalin's DMK (File)

The poll result in Tamil Nadu will have a direct bearing on who would form the government at the centre. The two main national parties-- the BJP and the Congress-- have realised this and have entered into alliances with major regional players. The BJP is in alliance with AIADMK and the Congress with MK Stalin's DMK. Today, in an interview with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, MK Stalin talks about his party's poll prospects.

Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's interview with MK Stalin and TTV Dhinakaran: