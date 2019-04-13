Prannoy Roy Speaks To MK Stalin On DMK-Congress Alliance: Highlights

New Delhi:
The poll result in Tamil Nadu will have a direct bearing on who would form the government at the centre. The two main national parties-- the BJP and the Congress-- have realised this and have entered into alliances with major regional players. The BJP is in alliance with AIADMK and the Congress with MK Stalin's DMK. Today, in an interview with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, MK Stalin talks about his party's poll prospects.
Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's interview with MK Stalin and TTV Dhinakaran:
PM Modi behaved more like the Prime Minister of a foreign country than that of India: MK Stalin
"The UPA government, under the leadership of PM Manmohan Singh, with the support of DMK, delivered all the promises they made during the elections. But the current government under PM Modi has completed 5 years. But they did nothing. Without doing anything, they made false promises."
MK Stalin on AIADMK government
"Women are not secure at all under the current AIADMK governance in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was a women herself. Jayalalithaa's death itself is a subject of many controversies. Jayalalithaa herself was not safe".
MK Stalin on choosing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face
"I have not taken any risk. Knowing the will of people of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi on behalf of the DMK welcomed both, be it Indira Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, with the same introduction. I have just followed the same tradition".
"Kalaignar said-'hard work, hard work, hard work, that is the main thing that I like in Stalin'. That will always stay with me as a boost to my morale": Mk Stalin
