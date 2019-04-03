NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Prannoy Roy Speaks To KCR On Role Of Regional Parties: Highlights

After the polls, K Chandrashekar Rao set his eyes on his national mission-- a pan-India, federal alliance without the Congress and the BJP.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2019 21:00 IST
K Chandrashekar Rao in conversation with Prannoy Roy and Shekhar Gupta.

New Delhi: 

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, led his party to a famous win last year in the state's assembly election. After the polls, he set his eyes on his national mission-- a pan-India, federal alliance without the Congress and the BJP. The alliance didn't take shape before the election. His next big task is to score a landslide win in Telangana in the national election. But can he do so? NDTV's Prannoy Roy examines the possibility of the prospects of Mr Rao's party's win in the state. Mr Rao, in an interview with Prannoy Roy, also talks about how his party and his opponents' may perform in this month's elections.

Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's show:


Apr 03, 2019
21:00 (IST)
"How is it that everyone but the BJP members are getting raided? No one from the BJP is ever raided. How is that possible?": Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:55 (IST)
"Unfortunately, we have been discussing things in the country, leader-centric, person-centric. But, it should be issues-centric": Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:49 (IST)
"Mamata didi looks like very aggressive, but she is very understanding": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:48 (IST)

Apr 03, 2019
20:48 (IST)
"Politically, PM Modi is a flop": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:47 (IST)
"Sonia Gandhi is much better (than Rahul Gandhi). She was very understanding, very patient": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:40 (IST)
"This time we want the Congress and the BJP to come to regional parties": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:38 (IST)
"Becoming a prime minister is not my motive and it is not my agenda": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:35 (IST)

Apr 03, 2019
20:34 (IST)
First time, a non-Congress government formed government on its own. It has miserably failed. They didn't do anything for farmers, Dalits or the unemployed: K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:30 (IST)
"Being single-largest party is not important. What is important is who commands the majority. The regional parties will command majority": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:29 (IST)

"The BJP and the Congress have miserably failed in delivering to the nation. There is a need for a new alternative. That's why I was proposing to establish a national party if required, with like-minded parties. That will solve the whole problem": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:26 (IST)

Apr 03, 2019
20:24 (IST)
"The BJP is bound to lose seats in all the states where they gained last time. It won't be the same game. 2019 will be totally different from 2014": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:22 (IST)
"Things appear very clear to me that no single party will form the government in the country. The results will be surprising. I foresee a situation where regional parties have to work together and gain a say in the post-poll scenario, so that the country will be benefited. There will be a coalition government in the centre": K Chandrashekar Rao
Apr 03, 2019
20:21 (IST)

