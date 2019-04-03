Prannoy Roy Speaks To KCR On Role Of Regional Parties: Highlights

K Chandrashekar Rao in conversation with Prannoy Roy and Shekhar Gupta.

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, led his party to a famous win last year in the state's assembly election. After the polls, he set his eyes on his national mission-- a pan-India, federal alliance without the Congress and the BJP. The alliance didn't take shape before the election. His next big task is to score a landslide win in Telangana in the national election. But can he do so? NDTV's Prannoy Roy examines the possibility of the prospects of Mr Rao's party's win in the state. Mr Rao, in an interview with Prannoy Roy, also talks about how his party and his opponents' may perform in this month's elections.

Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's show: