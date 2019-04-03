Prannoy Roy Speaks To KCR On Role Of Regional Parties: Highlights

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, led his party to a famous win last year in the state's assembly election. After the polls, he set his eyes on his national mission-- a pan-India, federal alliance without the Congress and the BJP. The alliance didn't take shape before the election. His next big task is to score a landslide win in Telangana in the national election. But can he do so? NDTV's Prannoy Roy examines the possibility of the prospects of Mr Rao's party's win in the state. Mr Rao, in an interview with Prannoy Roy, also talks about how his party and his opponents' may perform in this month's elections.
"BJP and Congress have miserably failed. There is a need for a new alternative": Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
"Now, in our country, regional parties cannot be ruled out," says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
"The BJP and the Congress have miserably failed in delivering to the nation. There is a need for a new alternative. That's why I was proposing to establish a national party if required, with like-minded parties. That will solve the whole problem": K Chandrashekar Rao
"No single party will form the government in the country... there will be a coalition government at the centre": Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to NDTV
