On Development In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's Debate Challenge To Opponents

Nitish Kumar's party is contesting in 17 seats in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday challenged his opponents to have a debate on development carried out by his government in the state.

He was speaking in an election meeting in Belaganj when he said he was ready to debate anyone on his work as the Chief Minister. He launched a sharp attack at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, saying there were "roads in potholes" when they ruled the state.

"You have given me thirteen years, but before that, you gave fifteen years to a husband and wife. What did they do?...Do you remember roads where there used to be potholes in the roads or roads in potholes," he said.

Nitish Kumar contested the 2015 assembly polls in alliance with Lalu Yadav. However, after corruption allegation surfaced against the family, he parted ways and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Mr Kumar, who on an average addresses three to four meetings in a day, keeps his speech focused on his government's developmental work.

On Friday, he ended his speech with a vote appeal.

"I want majdoori (pay)for my work and services of last 13 years. If you want to give majdoori then please vote for my candidate," he said.

Mr Kumar's party is contesting in 17 seats in Bihar.

Lalu Yadav says in his book that the Bihar Chief Minister wanted to return to the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) within six months of quitting it, according to Tejashwi Yadav. "My father has mentioned that Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us. I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar tried many different approaches, that also within six months of returning to NDA," he told news agency ANI.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.