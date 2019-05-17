Election 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Madhya Pradesh, While Rahul Gandhi In Himachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a public rally at Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end this evening. In West Bengal, campaigning in the remaining nine constituencies ended last night, a day ahead of the scheduled closing.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a public rally at Solan in Himachal Pradesh and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold a roadshow at Mirzapur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh today.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019: