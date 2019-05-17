Election 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Madhya Pradesh, While Rahul Gandhi In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi:
Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end this evening. In West Bengal, campaigning in the remaining nine constituencies ended last night, a day ahead of the scheduled closing.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a public rally at Solan in Himachal Pradesh and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold a roadshow at Mirzapur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh today.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019:
Pragya Thakur Tweets Apology For Godse Remarks
Under fire from her own party, the BJP's Pragya Thakur has apologised for her controversial statement that Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse is a "patriot" after it sparked a political storm. The BJP candidate from Bhopal stopped short of an apology twice but appeared to give in after pressure from the BJP ahead of the final round of voting on Sunday. "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. My statement was absolutely wrong. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatama Gandhi," Pragya Thakur tweeted in Hindi late last night.
Congress Openly Saying It Is Ready To Forgo Its Claim On PM's Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that the Congress, which "considers the PM's post its birth-right", is backing out even before the elections are over and this indicates how badly the party expects to perform. After the sixth round of election, BJP chief Amit Shah has predicted that the party's tally has crossed 300 seats. "Even before voting ends, before exit polls, before counting, (the Congress) is saying openly that it is ready to forgo its claim on the PM's post," PM Modi said on Thursday.
Kamal Haasan Defends Godse Comment
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan today said he was "not intimidated" by the backlash over his comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, "independent India's first extremist", was a Hindu. "Terrorists abound in all religions, none can claim that we are sanctimonious," Kamal Haasan told NDTV. Earlier this week, slippers were thrown at Kamal Haasan during his campaign in Madurai. A Tamil Nadu minister, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, controversially said his tongue should be cut off.
Smriti Irani Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
In a bitter attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Congress general secretary offered ''namaz'' in Amethi and then also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh, all for votes, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "The Congress was so flustered in Amethi that its general secretary, after offering namaz for votes there, now visited the revered Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain," Ms Irani said at rally without naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, news agency PTI reported.
PM Offers To Build Vidyasagar Statue
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -- accused by the BJP of engineering the vandalism of the statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar -- on Thursday provided a laundry list of such destruction the BJP is allegedly responsible for. The smashing of the statue has become an emotive issue - Vidyasagar had been Bengal's Renaissance man who, among other things, had championed the cause of women's education and remarriage of widows.
